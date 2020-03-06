TOOL Fans At Risk After Fourth Person Diagnosed With Coronavirus In New Zealand Attends Band's Auckland Concert

New Zealand Herald is reporting that the fourth person in New Zealand diagnosed with coronavirus attended the Tool concert at Spark Arena in Auckland last Friday.

This man has already been in self-isolation since Wednesday and has appropriate support from health officials, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told media. The man does not require hospital-level care.

The man was in the general admission section at last Friday's Tool concert in the front left-hand corner of Spark Arena.

"We encourage all people in the area of the concert to be aware of the symptoms and contact the Healthline if concerned," Bloomfield said. "The advice is that the risk is very low for all others who attended this concert."

Casual contacts at the Tool concert could be in the hundreds, Bloomfield said.

Read more and see a video report at New Zealand Herald.

Tool recently added an extensive spring tour for North America. The newly announced dates are listed below:

April

16 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

17 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

19 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

22 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

24 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

25 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

28 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

29 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

May

1 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

2 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Centre

4 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

5 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

29 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

31 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

June

2 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

4 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

7 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

9 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center

10 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

12 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Festival

13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

16 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Center

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

22 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

23 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

