TOOL Fans At Risk After Fourth Person Diagnosed With Coronavirus In New Zealand Attends Band's Auckland Concert
March 6, 2020, 35 minutes ago
New Zealand Herald is reporting that the fourth person in New Zealand diagnosed with coronavirus attended the Tool concert at Spark Arena in Auckland last Friday.
This man has already been in self-isolation since Wednesday and has appropriate support from health officials, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told media. The man does not require hospital-level care.
The man was in the general admission section at last Friday's Tool concert in the front left-hand corner of Spark Arena.
"We encourage all people in the area of the concert to be aware of the symptoms and contact the Healthline if concerned," Bloomfield said. "The advice is that the risk is very low for all others who attended this concert."
Casual contacts at the Tool concert could be in the hundreds, Bloomfield said.
Read more and see a video report at New Zealand Herald.
Tool recently added an extensive spring tour for North America. The newly announced dates are listed below:
April
16 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
17 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
19 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
22 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
24 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
25 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
28 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
29 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
May
1 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
2 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Centre
4 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
5 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
29 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
31 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
June
2 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
4 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
7 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
9 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center
10 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
12 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Festival
13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
16 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Center
19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena
22 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
23 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
(Photo - Travis Shinn)