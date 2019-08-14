TOOL - Fear Inoculum Album Tracklisting Revealed

Fear Inoculum, the fifth studio album from Tool, arrives on August 30 via RCA Records. The album tracklisting, which includes seven songs on the physical release, and 10 on the digital release, can now be seen below.

Continuing their affinity for pushing the boundaries of physical packaging, the Grammy Award winning outfit has created a deluxe, limited-edition CD version of Fear Inoculum. The collectible offering, which was conceived by and directed by Adam Jones, features a 4” HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage, charging cable, 2 watt speaker, a 36-page booklet and a digital download card.

Pre-orders for both the special package and digital downloads are available here. A vinyl release will be announced soon.

The 85-minute collection was produced by Tool, with Joe Barresi engineering and mixing the release. Barresi also worked with the band on 10,000 Days.

Tracklistings:

Physical:

"Fear Inoculum"

"Pneuma"

"Invincible"

"Descending"

"Culling Voices"

"Chocolate Chip Trip"

"7empest"

Digital:

"Fear Inoculum"

"Pneuma"

"Litanie Contre la Peur"

"Invincible"

"Legion Inoculant"

"Descending"

"Culling Voices"

"Chocolate Chip Trip"

"7empest"

"Mockingbeat"

"Fear Inoculum":

