TOOL - Five New Dates Confirmed For North American Tour

Tool will be bringing their unparalleled sonic and visual experience to a select number of North American cities in May and June. Five new shows have just been added to the itinerary, with the full schedule available below.

May

24 - Fairfax, VA - Eaglebank Arena

27 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

28 - Boston Calling Festival - Harvard Athletic Complex

30 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

31 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

June

2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

4 - New York City, NY - Randall’s Island Park

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

7 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

8 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

9 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

12 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

13 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

17 - George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre

Tool formed in 1990 in Los Angeles, California. Emerging with a "slam and bang" heavy metal sound on their first release during a time when heavy metal was dominated by thrash metal, Tool were later seen at the top of the alternative metal movement, when they released their second full length studio album Ænima in 1996. After an ongoing evolution of their sound and continuous efforts to unify musical experimentation, visual arts, and a message of personal evolution on Lateralus (2001) and with the release of 10,000 Days in 2006.

This last full-length studio album reached #1 on the Billboard album chart with over 560,000 copies sold. In addition, the album debuted at #1 in Norway, Holland, Austria, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Tool has literally revived progressive rock by creating their own musical and artistic style that transcends genres. There are rumours of a new Tool album on the horizon.