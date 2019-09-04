TOOL Frontman MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN On The Making Of Fear Inoculum - "It Was Fantastic Eight Years Ago, But Then The Crippling Second-Guessing Sets In..."

Fear Inoculum, the fifth studio album from Tool, is available now via RCA Records. Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan recently guested on the Rock Show With Daniel P Carter on the BBC and discussed the making of the record.

Keenan: "If I had to Psychology 101, I would have to say, 'Well yeah, that's why it would take 13 years to write something, because you're paranoid that it's not gonna be the best that it can be and then you second-guess every single step that you make...' when it was probably good enough. I shouldn't say good enough; it was fantastic eight years ago. But then the crippling second-guessing of yourself sets in and that psychology and that spiral you get in, it can be extremely daunting. And you can actually not even feel it happening. All of a sudden, you wake up and it's 13 years later. The hard part is accepting the fact that maybe you're not as important as you think you are and you should probably just get on with it."

Fear Inoculum’s release caps off over a decade of speculation and anticipation, with confirmation of the release arriving in May as the band flashed “August 30” from the stage as they performed two new songs: “Descending” and “Invincible.”

The 85-minute collection was produced by Tool, with Joe Barresi engineering and mixing the release. Barresi also worked with the band on 10,000 Days.

Tracklistings:

Physical:

"Fear Inoculum"

"Pneuma"

"Invincible"

"Descending"

"Culling Voices"

"Chocolate Chip Trip"

"7empest"

Digital:

"Fear Inoculum"

"Pneuma"

"Litanie Contre la Peur"

"Invincible"

"Legion Inoculant"

"Descending"

"Culling Voices"

"Chocolate Chip Trip"

"7empest"

"Mockingbeat"

