TOOL – MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN Completes Recording Vocals For New Album

Maynard James Keenan says that he has completed recording his vocals for Tool's long-awaited new album.

The singer took to his Twitter account earlier today to write: "Update- Final vocals tracked MONTHS ago. Then U.S.-UK-Euro run w #APC. If Tool all inst are tracked, long process of Mixing now. Meanwhile write/film/track w @puscifer for #puscifer2020 & troll the band FBs with wine posts. #funnyshit #whileyouwerewhiningiwasworking"

— Maynard J Keenan (@mjkeenan) January 4, 2019





Tool’s last album was 2006’s 10,000 Days.