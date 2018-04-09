TOOL Music Clinic: A Rare, Immersive Dissection And Performance With DANNY CAREY, JUSTIN CHANCELLOR And ADAM JONES

Tool, one of rock music’s most mysterious and speculated about bands, give fans a rare glimpse behind-the-scenes via a series of intimate music clinics.

The discussions include drummer Danny Carey, bass player Justin Chancellor and guitar player Adam Jones walking attendees through a handful of the band’s songs, from the process of writing them to playing them live. Audience members are encouraged to ask questions via an open discussion, as well as mingle with the band following the session.

Ticket holders will receive commemorative merchandise, exclusive to the series of events and limited to the number of people in attendance. An accompanying, traveling exhibit will be on display at each event, featuring unique items from Tool’s history.

May

11 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live Event Center

14 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

15 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

16 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

17 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, April 13th at 10 AM, local time. A limited number of tickets have been set aside for Tool Army members, which will be available on Wednesday, April 11th at 10 AM, Pacific via the band’s webstore.