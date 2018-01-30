TOOL - New Album "Not Coming Out This Summer"

The agonizing wait for a follow-up to Tool's 10,000 Days album, which was released in 2006, continues.

Last week Tool vocalist Maynard James Keenan took to Twitter to set the record straight. Keenan corrected a fan who suggested that he had stated both Tool and A Perfect Circle albums would be coming out. "Only said new APC," responded Keenan. After additional chatter, with one person claiming that Tool drummer Danny Carey and guitarist Adam Jones had said the album would be out in the summer of 2018, Keenan made it crystal clear, "Not. Coming out this summer. Not."

Tool's next show is May 13th, headlining the Northern Invasion Festival on May 13th at the Somerset Amphitheater in Somerset, WI.