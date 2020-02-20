TOOL Perform "7empest" Live For The First Time In Sydney; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On February 18th, Tool performed at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. During their set, the band performed "7empest" - taken from their new Fear Inoculum album - live for the first time. Check it out below.

Note that fans were not permitted to film the show, thus the questionable quality of the footage. The audio, however, is clear.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Fear Inoculum"

"Ænema"

"Eon Blue Apocalypse"

"The Patient"

"Parabola"

"Pneuma"

"Schism"

"Jambi"

"Merkaba"

"Vicarious"

"7empest"

"Forty Six & 2"

Encore:

"Chocolate Chip Trip"

"Invincible"

"Stinkfist"

Tool won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for “7empest”. Danny Carey (drums) and Justin Chancellor (bass) accepted the award at today’s Premiere Ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

“7empest” is from the band’s fifth studio album: Fear Inocolum (RCA Records). The 10-song collection arrived in late August 2019, debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200.

The Los Angeles-based band has previously won three Grammy Awards: Best Metal Performance (1998, “Ænima”), Best Metal Performance (2002, “Schism”) and Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days).

Nominees for Best Metal Performance (For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings) were:

- Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi - "Astorolus: The Great Octopus"

- Death Angel - "Humanicide"

- I Prevail - "Bow Down"

- Killswitch Engage - "Unleashed"

- Tool - "7empest"

Catch Tool live in concert at the following shows:

February

20 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

22 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

23 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

28 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

29 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

March

9 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

11 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

12 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Center

14 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena