TOOL Performs Two New Songs At Florida's Welcome To Rockville Festival; Video
May 6, 2019, an hour ago
Fan-filmed video footage of Tool performing two new songs, "Descending" and "Invincible", at Florida's Welcome To Rockville festival last night (Sunday, May 5), can be seen below. Both songs are expected to appear on the band's new album, tentatively due for release this summer.
Tool are currently performing a short string of US tour dates, which wrap up on May 19 at Chicago Open Air festival in Bridgeview, IL.
Dates:
May
7 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena At The Bcc
8 - Louisville, KY - Kfc Yum! Center
10 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum
11 - Concord, NC - Epicenter
13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
16 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
17 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
19 - Bridgeview, IL - Chicago Open Air Festival