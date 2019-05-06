TOOL Performs Two New Songs At Florida's Welcome To Rockville Festival; Video

Fan-filmed video footage of Tool performing two new songs, "Descending" and "Invincible", at Florida's Welcome To Rockville festival last night (Sunday, May 5), can be seen below. Both songs are expected to appear on the band's new album, tentatively due for release this summer.

Tool are currently performing a short string of US tour dates, which wrap up on May 19 at Chicago Open Air festival in Bridgeview, IL.

Dates:

May

7 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena At The Bcc

8 - Louisville, KY - Kfc Yum! Center

10 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

11 - Concord, NC - Epicenter

13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

16 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

17 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

19 - Bridgeview, IL - Chicago Open Air Festival