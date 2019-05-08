TOOL - Release Date For New Album Announced

May 8, 2019, 7 minutes ago

Word has come down from the band themselves, that Tool will release their highly anticipated new album on August 30th. The announcement was made during their Birmingham, Alabama show on May 7th (see below) with frontman Maynard James Keenan encouraging fans to share the news.


Fan-filmed video footage of Tool performing two new songs, "Descending" and "Invincible", at Florida's Welcome To Rockville festival on Sunday, May 5, can be seen below. Both songs are expected to appear on the band's new album.

Tool are currently performing a short string of US tour dates, which wrap up on May 19 at Chicago Open Air festival in Bridgeview, IL.

Dates:

May
8 - Louisville, KY - Kfc Yum! Center
10 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum
11 - Concord, NC - Epicenter
13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
16 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
17 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
19 - Bridgeview, IL - Chicago Open Air Festival



