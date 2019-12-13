TOOL's Expanded Book Edition Of Fear Inoculum Album Unboxed; Video

Tool's Fear Inoculum (RCA Records), the Los Angeles-based band’s chart-topping, record-breaking, critically-acclaimed and, until now, physically sold-out fifth album, is back in record stores, with an expanded book edition of the collection released today.

The new iteration of Fear Inoculum includes 5 x 3D lenticular cards with exclusive graphics, an expanded 56-page booklet with additional never-before-seen art, a download of the groundbreaking immersive visual experience (video), “Recusant Ad Infinitum,” and a CD. Order here, and watch an unboxing video below.

Tool recently announced an additional round of US tour dates, kicking off on January 10 in San Diego.

January

10 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

12 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

15 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

18 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

21 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

22 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Arena

28 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

29 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

31 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

February

1 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Frontier Touring has announced the return of Tool, performing in arenas across Australia and New Zealand in February 2020 - their first shows in both countries in nearly seven years.

Fans have the opportunity to purchase a limited edition VIP Package, details of which can be found here.

Dates:

February

14 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia

17 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

20 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

22 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

28 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand

Find the band's complete tour itinerary with ticket links here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)