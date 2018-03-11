TOOL - "The Guys Have Moved Into A Major Studio Where The Recording Process For The Next Album Is About To Begin," Says Webmaster

Tool's webmaster has issued the following update in regards to the band's new album:

"Who’s ready for some major breaking news? Brace yourself; get ready… okay, here we go. We are very excited to announce what is sure to be welcome news for both fans of Tool and prog-metal enthusiasts in general. After all the years of writing and arranging (and re-arranging) at the band’s loft, I can at this time officially report that the guys have moved into a major studio where the recording process for the next album is about to begin in earnest. For the past few days the band members have been getting sonically adjusted to their new surroundings - dialling in the equipment settings and restaurant catering choices - in preparation for Danny to begin his tracking any time now - perhaps by the time that you read this!

"I am also excited to announce that ‘evil’ Joe Barresi will once again have his capable fingers at the engineering controls for what will certainly be another masterful Tool offering by the talented team. Pinch yourself if you want, but I have been told that all systems are GO at this point for the upcoming sessions.

"I will be posting periodic bits and pieces on the progress of the tracking once the guys get deeper into the recording process, and hope that all of you will keep checking back to the official website for these updates. In the meantime, be sure to also visit the individual band members’ sites and socials (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc.) for more inside glimpses as Tool prepares for the next stage in their musical odyssey."

Stay tuned for updates.

Tool's next show is May 13th, headlining the Northern Invasion Festival at the Somerset Amphitheater in Somerset, WI.