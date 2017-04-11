TOOL To Headline Southern California’s Glen Helen Amphitheater With PRIMUS, MELVINS And More
April 11, 2017, an hour ago
Tool will bring their unparalleled sonic and visual experience to Glen Helen Amphitheater in Southern California with Primus, a “special” guest to be announced, Melvins, and DJ sets by The Crystal Method on Saturday, June 24th.
This is a unique opportunity to experience live performances by some of the most highly acclaimed artists beneath the picturesque San Bernardino Mountains in Devore, CA, just outside Los Angeles.
Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, April 13th at 10 AM, PT at Ticketmaster.com.
Tool live dates:
May
24 - Fairfax, VA - Eaglebank Arena
27 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
28 - Boston Calling Festival - Harvard Athletic Complex
30 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
31 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre
June
2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
4 - New York City, NY - Randall’s Island Park
5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
7 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
8 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
9 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
12 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
13 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
15 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
17 - George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre
24 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater