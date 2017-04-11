TOOL To Headline Southern California’s Glen Helen Amphitheater With PRIMUS, MELVINS And More

Tool will bring their unparalleled sonic and visual experience to Glen Helen Amphitheater in Southern California with Primus, a “special” guest to be announced, Melvins, and DJ sets by The Crystal Method on Saturday, June 24th.

This is a unique opportunity to experience live performances by some of the most highly acclaimed artists beneath the picturesque San Bernardino Mountains in Devore, CA, just outside Los Angeles.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, April 13th at 10 AM, PT at Ticketmaster.com.

Tool live dates:

May

24 - Fairfax, VA - Eaglebank Arena

27 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

28 - Boston Calling Festival - Harvard Athletic Complex

30 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

31 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

June

2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

4 - New York City, NY - Randall’s Island Park

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

7 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

8 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

9 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

12 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

13 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

17 - George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre

24 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater