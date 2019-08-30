TOOL To Launch North American Tour In October; Fear Inoculum Album Available Now
August 30, 2019, an hour ago
Fear Inoculum, the fifth studio album from Tool, is available now via RCA Records. Buy/listen here.
Tool have announced a six-week North American tour, launching on October 13 at the Aftershock Festival. Tickets are on-sale September 6 at 10 AM, local time, with a limited number of tickets will be available to Tool Army members on September 4. Tool Army information, as well as VIP package details, can be found via Toolband.com.
Dates:
October
13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
15 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
20 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
21 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
23 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
25 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
29 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
31 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
November
2 - Indianapolis, IN - Banker’s Life Fieldhouse
3 - Chicago, IL - United Center
5 - Cincinnati, OH - US Bank Arena
6 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
8 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
14 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
16 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
19 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclay’s Center
21 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino Arena
22 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall
24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
25 - Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena
Fear Inoculum’s release caps off over a decade of speculation and anticipation, with confirmation of the release arriving in May as the band flashed “August 30” from the stage as they performed two new songs: “Descending” and “Invincible.”
The 85-minute collection was produced by Tool, with Joe Barresi engineering and mixing the release. Barresi also worked with the band on 10,000 Days.
Tracklistings:
Physical:
"Fear Inoculum"
"Pneuma"
"Invincible"
"Descending"
"Culling Voices"
"Chocolate Chip Trip"
"7empest"
Digital:
"Fear Inoculum"
"Pneuma"
"Litanie Contre la Peur"
"Invincible"
"Legion Inoculant"
"Descending"
"Culling Voices"
"Chocolate Chip Trip"
"7empest"
"Mockingbeat"
"Fear Inoculum":
(Photo - Travis Shinn)