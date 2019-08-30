TOOL To Launch North American Tour In October; Fear Inoculum Album Available Now

Fear Inoculum, the fifth studio album from Tool, is available now via RCA Records. Buy/listen here.

Tool have announced a six-week North American tour, launching on October 13 at the Aftershock Festival. Tickets are on-sale September 6 at 10 AM, local time, with a limited number of tickets will be available to Tool Army members on September 4. Tool Army information, as well as VIP package details, can be found via Toolband.com.

Dates:

October

13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

15 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

21 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

23 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

25 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

29 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

31 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

November

2 - Indianapolis, IN - Banker’s Life Fieldhouse

3 - Chicago, IL - United Center

5 - Cincinnati, OH - US Bank Arena

6 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

14 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

16 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

19 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclay’s Center

21 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino Arena

22 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

25 - Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena

Fear Inoculum’s release caps off over a decade of speculation and anticipation, with confirmation of the release arriving in May as the band flashed “August 30” from the stage as they performed two new songs: “Descending” and “Invincible.”

The 85-minute collection was produced by Tool, with Joe Barresi engineering and mixing the release. Barresi also worked with the band on 10,000 Days.

Tracklistings:

Physical:

"Fear Inoculum"

"Pneuma"

"Invincible"

"Descending"

"Culling Voices"

"Chocolate Chip Trip"

"7empest"

Digital:

"Fear Inoculum"

"Pneuma"

"Litanie Contre la Peur"

"Invincible"

"Legion Inoculant"

"Descending"

"Culling Voices"

"Chocolate Chip Trip"

"7empest"

"Mockingbeat"

"Fear Inoculum":

(Photo - Travis Shinn)