TOOL To Perform In Australia And New Zealand For First Time In Nearly Seven Years

Frontier Touring has announced the return of Tool, performing in arenas across Australia and New Zealand in February 2020 - their first shows in both countries in nearly seven years.

Currently on a mammoth 26-date tour in the US, Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan’s (vocals) groundbreaking, epic live show sees a band at the top of their powers. Their immersive live visual experience is as brilliant as the band’s music itself, and not to be missed.

Adding to these special shows, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a limited edition VIP Package, details of which can be found here.

Dates:

February

14 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia

17 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

20 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

22 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

28 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand

Tool's Fear Inoculum (RCA Records), the Los Angeles-based band’s chart-topping, record-breaking, critically-acclaimed and, until now, physically sold-out fifth album, is heading back to record stores, with an expanded book edition of the collection slated for a December 13 release.

The new iteration of Fear Inoculum includes 5 x 3D lenticular cards with exclusive graphics, an expanded 56-page booklet with additional never-before-seen art, a download of the groundbreaking immersive visual experience (video), “Recusant Ad Infinitum,” and a CD. Pre-order here.

Quite possibly the era’s most highly-anticipated album, Tool's fifth album, which arrived on August 30, was met by lengthy lines at retailers as music lovers clamoured to get a copy of the groundbreaking, limited edition physical release. The now sold-out version features a 4” HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage (“Recusant Ad Infinitum”), charging cable, 2 watt speaker, a 36-page booklet and a digital download card. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 and earned heaps of critical praise.

Tool have announced an additional round of tour dates, kicking off on January 10 in San Diego.

Newly announced dates:

January

10 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

12 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

15 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

18 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

21 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

22 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Arena

28 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

29 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

31 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

February

1 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, November 15 at 10 AM, local time, with a limited number of VIP packages available exclusively to Tool Army members via Toolband.com this Wednesday, November 13 at 10 AM, local time.

Find the band's complete tour itinerary with ticket links here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)