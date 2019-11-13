TOOL To Release Expanded Book Edition Of Fear Inoculum Album In December

November 13, 2019, 20 minutes ago

Tool's Fear Inoculum (RCA Records), the Los Angeles-based band’s chart-topping, record-breaking, critically-acclaimed and, until now, physically sold-out fifth album, is heading back to record stores, with an expanded book edition of the collection slated for a December 13 release.

The new iteration of Fear Inoculum includes 5 x 3D lenticular cards with exclusive graphics, an expanded 56-page booklet with additional never-before-seen art, a download of the groundbreaking immersive visual experience (video), “Recusant Ad Infinitum,” and a CD. Pre-order here.

Quite possibly the era’s most highly-anticipated album, Tool's fifth album, which arrived on August 30, was met by lengthy lines at retailers as music lovers clamoured to get a copy of the groundbreaking, limited edition physical release. The now sold-out version features a 4” HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage (“Recusant Ad Infinitum”), charging cable, 2 watt speaker, a 36-page booklet and a digital download card. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 and earned heaps of critical praise.

Tool have announced an additional round of tour dates, kicking off on January 10 in San Diego.

Newly announced dates:

January
10 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
12 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
15 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
18 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
21 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center
22 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Arena
28 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
29 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
31 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

February
1 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, November 15 at 10 AM, local time, with a limited number of VIP packages available exclusively to Tool Army members via Toolband.com this Wednesday, November 13 at 10 AM, local time.

Tool begins a two-night stint in Toronto this evening, during their extensive, sold out North American tour. The tour, which sees the band performing in some cities for the first time in over a decade, has received widespread accolades.

Find the band's complete tour itinerary with ticket links here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)



