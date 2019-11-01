TOOL - Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star: Lullaby Versions Of Tool (Deluxe Edition) Available; "Fear Inoculum" Streaming

November 1, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock tool twinkle twinkle little rock star

Roma Music Group has released Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star - Lullaby Versions Of Tool (Deluxe Edition). The track "Fear Inoculum" is available for streaming below. Buy/stream the full album here.

Tracklisting:

"10,000 Days (Wings Pt 2)"
"Aenima"
"Disposition"
"Eulogy"
"Fear Inoculum"
"Forty Six & 2"
"The Grudge"
"H."
"Invincible"
"Jimmy"
"Lateralus"
"Opiate"
"Parabola"
"The Patient"
"Pneuma"
"The Pot"
"Pushit"
"Reflection"
"Right in Two"
"Rosetta Stoned"
"Schism"
"Sober"
"Stinkfist"
"Sweat"
"Third Eye"
"Ticks and Leeches"
"Vicarious"

"Fear Inoculum":



