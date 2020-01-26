TOOL Wins GRAMMY Award For Best Metal Performance

Tool has won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for their song “7empest”.

Danny Carey (drums) and Justin Chancellor (bass) accepted the award at today’s Premiere Ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

“7empest” is from the band’s fifth studio album: Fear Inocolum (RCA Records). The 10-song collection arrived in late August 2019, debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200.

The Los Angeles-based band has previously won three Grammy Awards: Best Metal Performance (1998, “Ænima”), Best Metal Performance (2002, “Schism”) and Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days).

Nominees for Best Metal Performance (For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings) were:

- Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi - "Astorolus: The Great Octopus"

- Death Angel - "Humanicide"

- I Prevail - "Bow Down"

- Killswitch Engage - "Unleashed"

- Tool - "7empest"

Catch Tool live in concert at the following shows:

January

28 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

29 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

31 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

February

1 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

14 - Perth, Australia - RAC Arena

17 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

18 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

20 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

22 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

23 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

28 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

29 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

March

9 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

11 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

12 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Center

14 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

(Photo - Travis Shinn)