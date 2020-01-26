TOOL Wins GRAMMY Award For Best Metal Performance
Tool has won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for their song “7empest”.
Danny Carey (drums) and Justin Chancellor (bass) accepted the award at today’s Premiere Ceremony in Los Angeles, California.
“7empest” is from the band’s fifth studio album: Fear Inocolum (RCA Records). The 10-song collection arrived in late August 2019, debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200.
The Los Angeles-based band has previously won three Grammy Awards: Best Metal Performance (1998, “Ænima”), Best Metal Performance (2002, “Schism”) and Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days).
Nominees for Best Metal Performance (For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings) were:
- Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi - "Astorolus: The Great Octopus"
- Death Angel - "Humanicide"
- I Prevail - "Bow Down"
- Killswitch Engage - "Unleashed"
- Tool - "7empest"
Catch Tool live in concert at the following shows:
January
28 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
29 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
31 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum
February
1 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
14 - Perth, Australia - RAC Arena
17 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
18 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
20 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
22 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
23 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
28 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
29 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
March
9 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
11 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
12 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Center
14 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
(Photo - Travis Shinn)