TOOL’s “Fear Inoculum” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Chart

“Fear Inoculum,” the title track from Tool’s recently released album, has reached #1 on the Active Rock radio chart, giving the band its fourth career #1 radio single as well as the outfit’s first chart topper in 13 years.

Tool kicked off their North American tour on Sunday night, performing at the Sacramento-based Aftershock Festival, where the Los Angeles-based band performed “Fear Inoculum” for the first time. The sold out trek continues tomorrow night in Denver, as the band plays two shows at the Pepsi Center.

Fear Inoculum arrived on August 30 following years of anticipation and debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200.

Tool celebrates their third consecutive #1 debut on Billboard’s Top 200, with Fear Inoculum (RCA Records) reigning over the U.S. sales charts, selling 270,000 units.

The news of Fear Inoculum’s impressive debut comes amidst news stories of the album release being met by lengthy lines at retailers as music lovers clamored to get a copy of the limited edition, physical version of the CD. The spectacular, groundbreaking packaging boasts a 4” HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage, charging cable, 2 watt speaker, a 36-page booklet and a digital download card. The Coalition of Independent Music Stores (CIMS) released a rare statement, describing the event-like album release: “Several stores had well-attended midnight sales on Thursday (it was my store's first midnight sale in 10 years). When we returned to work on Friday morning, there were lines at the door… the Tool release was the biggest thing to hit retail in years.”

The success wasn’t isolated to the U.S., with the album debuting at #1 in Australia, Norway, New Zealand, and Belgium, as well as Top 5 debuts in the UK, Germany, The Netherlands, Ireland, Italy and Finland.

Tracklistings:

Physical:

"Fear Inoculum"

"Pneuma"

"Invincible"

"Descending"

"Culling Voices"

"Chocolate Chip Trip"

"7empest"

Digital:

"Fear Inoculum"

"Pneuma"

"Litanie Contre la Peur"

"Invincible"

"Legion Inoculant"

"Descending"

"Culling Voices"

"Chocolate Chip Trip"

"7empest"

"Mockingbeat"

"Fear Inoculum":

(Photo - Travis Shinn)