TOOTHGRINDER Featured In New Preshow Rituals Episode; Video

In this episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Preshow Rituals, progressive metal band Toothgrinder talk about what they do before taking the stage:

Toothgrinder recently premiered the video for "The Shadow", which can be seen below.

The song lives on the band's new album Phantom Amour, which arrived on November 10th via Spinefarm Records. It follows Nocturnal Masquerade, the band's 2015 debut which set the stage for Toothgrinder and allowed them to join New Jersey's long and elite lineage of game-changing metal acts.

In Toothgrinder tour news, the band has recently confirmed January 2018 dates with Meshuggah and Code Orange, as well as appearances at several spring festivals.

January (with Meshuggah, Code Orange)

23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

24 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

25 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

26 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

28 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (no Code Orange)

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

April

27 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville

29 - Sunrise, FL - Fort Rock

May

4 - Concord, NC - Carolina Rebellion