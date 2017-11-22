TOOTHGRINDER Guitarist JOHNUEL HASNEY Featured In New Episode Of Gear Masters; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Johnuel Hasney, the guitarist for the progressive metal band Toothgrinder, shows off the gear that he uses onstage.

Toothgrinder's new album, Phantom Amour, is available via Spinefarm Records. It follows Nocturnal Masquerade, the band's 2015 debut which set the stage for Toothgrinder and allowed them to join New Jersey's long and elite lineage of game-changing metal acts.

Tracklisting:

“HVY”

“The Shadow”

“Let It Ride”

“Phantom Amour”

“Red”

“Adenium”

“Jubilee”

“Paris”

“Pieta”

“Snow”

“Vagabond”

“Futile”

“Facing East From A Western Shore”

"HVY" lyric video: