TOOTHGRINDER Release Cover Of FLEETWOOD MAC's "The Chain"; Audio Streaming

New Jersey noisemakers Toothgrinder have released their cover of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain." Listen via one of the services here, or with the YouTube clip below.

"As a child, my father's three favorite groups were Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Fleetwood Mac, and The Allman Brothers," said singer Justin Matthews. "I grew accustomed to southern rock from an early age. As a lyricist, I subconsciously write in that frame of mind. I LOVE a good story written through song. Fleetwood Mac in particular has always held a special place in my heart."

The singer put things in perspective and further revealed how Fleetwood Mac impacted his process as a lyricist, saying, "During the making of Phantom Amour, I needed a break from the recording process to go clear my head. I cruised down to Luray, Virginia through the skyline drive to get some perspective on what I was doing. I parked myself on a stool at an Irish pub somewhere in town. Half in the bag, I listened to Fleetwood Mac's 'The Chain.' I then began writing the lyrics to our ballad 'Jubilee.' There is something about associating music with my surroundings that has always captivated me. Music to me has always seemed like a fantastical theme song to a particular point in time. I wanted to pay homage to the legends that helped me write my favorite and most personal song yet."

He finished, "Considering the impact Fleetwood Mac had on the Phantom Amour writing process, 'The Chain' was the obvious choice. It has this beautiful twang that is so far from anything we have ever done, that I wanted to capture that as well as we could. I hope we did it justice, and without a doubt I am extremely grateful we had an opportunity to do something like this. Gratitude is everything."