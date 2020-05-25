Top 3 Rock Schools For Students

The music industry has never been so vibrant and in-demand these days that it can be challenging for newbies to land a gig in the industry. With the current contraction of the music industry, job competition has become tougher.

Therefore, students want to graduate from a rock school that gives them a solid foundation and an excellent start on an executive track for the future. Here are the top rock schools to consider for students interested in rock music.

1. Center for American Music, University of Texas (Austin, Texas)

The University of Texas offers quality education in several fields and music is at the top of the list. Being in Austin allows you to experience the South by Southwest Music and Film Festival in March. It brings together hundreds of artists to town for four whole nights of rock.

The music department of the University of Texas houses the Center for American Music. Only recently founded in the year 2002, it already has plans to bring innovation in recording technology for the music industry and launch its own record label.

Because of its excellent faculty of incredible scholars, pedagogues, performers, and composers, the music department of this University has become an exciting place to study for talented students. Every day, the school offers a lot of excitement and when the evening comes, students can experience various musical opportunities.

The school makes learning comprehensive with traditional activities like lessons, writing essays, and reports. The University of Texas is an amazing rock school where the possibilities are endless.

2. Los Angeles College of Music (Los Angeles, California)

When it comes to becoming a success in popular music, the three top locations in America are New York, Nashville and more recently, Los Angeles. As musical theatre is a synonym for Broadway in New York City, commercial music is for Los Angeles.

Getting an education at the Los Angeles College of Music is an excellent choice for any rock student as it's one of the most well-known music colleges, even for rock music. Students here are under the guidance of experienced, successful, and well-connected faculty members.

This makes the college one of the top options for aspiring young rock music instrumentalists or songwriters. The Los Angeles College of Music has presented as part of their programs, several notable personalities of fusion and popular music genres including John Patitucci, the Grammy-award winning bassist, and Victor Wooten.

Aside from producing some of the greats featured in the best rock festivals, this school has also produced notable students like Mark Salling from the hit television show, "Glee," and Debi Nova, who has performed with the Black Eyed Peas.

3. School of Rock Seattle (Seattle, Washington)

When people hear the words Pearl Jam and Nirvana, they associate these names with the City of Seattle. Here, students don't have to enroll in one of the programs at the Cornish College of Arts or at the University of Washington to get a rock music education.

Instead, students can acquire their learning the trade at the city's abundance of record stores and venues or from the array of independent music labels like Barsuk and Sub Pop. Additionally, there is also "Seattle's Experience Music Project" where students can find memorabilia from rock artists and other genres like country, punk, blues, and more.

For a more formal setting, there is also the School of Rock Seattle where students can learn through virtual, one-music instruction in the comfort of their own homes. They offer a Remote Program that involves one-on-one instruction done weekly by experienced instructors in a virtual room that's completely safe.

The music programs available for children, teenagers, and adults help students advance their amazing musical proficiencies. The school's Remote Program has lessons for musical instruments including drums, guitar, bass guitar, piano, and even singing lessons.

Conclusion

Aside from these top rock schools for musical study, you can gain access to amazing rock scenes all over the US. There are places where students can indulge their passions, attend rock shows, purchase records, and take their minds off what comes next after they graduate. While an amazing rock school teaches valuable lessons, these are other things that students should experience outside of the campus to make their college life more exciting and enriching.

Jeremy Raynolds is a freelance academic writer. She covers science and technology and holds a special love for IT subject. In her free time, she unwinds with a cup of coffee, guitar in her hand and fiction books by her side.