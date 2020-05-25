Top 6 Best Video Games and Slots for Real Cowboys

The appeal of cowboys transcends every realm of the entertainment sector with hundreds of films, books, and games using them as a theme. Cowboys are best described as animal herders that often reside on North American ranches. They are usually depicted on horseback with gunslingers around their waists. This western genre impresses gamers with its untamed nature that provides a platform for them to press forward as they live life on their own terms. Developers of video games and video slots have exploited this theme far and wide, and some of the most popular ones under the banner include:

Red Dead Redemption II

Red Dead Redemption II is arguably the best cowboy video game, and it stands shoulder to shoulder with GTA5 as the best release by Rockstar Games to date. The game is a sprawling Western tale that unfolds in 1899, which was a dangerous time for American outlaws. RDRII has so many things to do, places to explore, people to meet, and missions to accomplish that there is hardly ever a dull moment during gameplay.

The game begins with Dutch van der Linde and his gang as they are on the run after a botched heist. They use a blizzard high in the mountains to cover their escape. This is where we meet Arthur, a seemingly cool but capable outlaw that we follow around through the sixty-hour story. The game delivers its full impact once it opens up its full map a few hours after toughing it out through the atrocious blizzard.

There is no way to underscore the open-world concept of Red Deed Redemption II, which is more varied, beautiful, and broader than the one featured in its predecessor released in 2010 by a significant margin. Players can scour snowy peaks, thick forests, alligator-infested swamps, open plateaus, grand plantations, quiet homesteads, small towns and growing metropolitans with electric trains and paved roads.

The size and diversity of the world is just one way that the game keeps things fresh even after hours of gameplay. RFRII itself is alive and allows players to interact as a human in a video game. For instance, pistols have to be cocked before firing and coffee has to be brewed before drinking. Such methodical execution helps to ground the character into the game rather than have him simply glide through it. That way, players can sink into the virtual world as Arthur even more.

Texas Tea





Texas Tea slots are among the video slot games by International Game Technology that are still popular after being available for 15 years. The slot machine invites gamblers to the oil fields in Texas where they can mine through the dirt in the company of the veteran Texas Ted to get some profit. The game, being a classic, has the elements of a traditional video slot. The five reels of the game are a simple white shade that is decorated with multicoloured symbols. The oil derricks on each side stand taller than the playtable in simple 3D designs. Texas Ted and his pet armadillo stare down at the action on the reels from the horn edges that hold up the slot title at the top centre of the screen.

Texas Tea slot game mines for oil using a simple procedure that begins with the selection of the win lines to remain active between one and nine. Proceed to choose the stake to place on each of these lines from 1 to 300 credits. The maximum amount that can be used in the total bet is 2700 credits. When spinning the reels, any icons used in creating a combination perform a small animation as the wins are being awarded. The slot logo is the most valuable of them all paying up to ten thousand times the line stake. The armadillo and plane come in second with winnings of up to 500 and 250 coins, respectively. Players can also collect one of two bonus rounds which are:

* Oil Dividend Bonus: The appearance of three or more Texas Ted symbols triggers this offer. Three of the scatters award between 3 and 25 times the total stake while four of them grant 8 to 50 times the amount. Five Texas Ted symbols award the highest multiplier values of between 20 and 100 times the bet used.

* Big Oil Bonus: This offer is tied to the appearance of three to five oil derricks. Three of them pay between 5 and 100 coins per derrick. Four of the icons award 5 to 200 coins per derrick while five of them grant 5 to 495 coins per character.

Dead or Alive II





Dead or Alive II slot brings cowboys to the modern era of slots gameplay. This online video slot is a sequel to the famous Dead or Alive game that hit the market in 2009. Dead or Alive II slot machine takes gamers back to an old western town. This time, they are accompanied by some of the most famous outlaws of the time, including the Apache Kid, Belle Starr, Billy the Kid, Jesse James, and Della Rose. The game features five reels made out of wooden planks that with signs on each side to indicate the nine bet lines that cut across. The symbols are well-crafted in the stunning 3D mastery that NetEnt is well-known for, and most of them take on a western vibe. Even the poker face cards A, K, Q, J, and 10 have a metallic finish to them that blends in with the rest of the game.

Dead or Alive II slot is riddled with bonuses that would put most other slots to shame, and they include:

* Wilds: Rather than having a single wild character, Dead or Alive II grants all the bandits this bonus. Therefore, the icons can not only award up to 1500 coins in winnings but also help other symbols complete theirs.

* Scatter: The Dead or Alive II scatter is denoted by two crossed guns that pay up to 2500 coins for the appearance of five anywhere on the playing grid. The symbols also trigger twelve free spins when three of them are on the grid. Players can choose one of three free spin packages which are:

Old Saloon Free Spins: The payouts are multiplied by two. Also, the wilds become sticky, and the appearance of each one awards five extra spins.

High Noon Saloon Free Spins: Awards a two-times multiplier when two wilds appear on the same reel. The multiplier rises to three times for three wilds on the same reel. One or more sticky wilds also award five bonus spins, including those linked to the multiplier bonuses.

Train Heist Free Spins: Includes a multiplier trail that increases by one each time a wild lands on the grid. The wilds also award one free spin. When the multiplier value reaches 16, five extra spins are awarded alongside the usual one freebie.

Hard West





Hard West is unlike most cowboy-themed video games with a hard-west gothic vibe that has a Lovecraftian touch to it. The game plays with the familiar turn tactics found in other 2015 releases, which is the year that the game came out. Hard West does not come with a definite storyline that unfolds over time. Nonetheless, it does have a grim sounding narrator that cements the weird aesthetic, which leaves gamers wondering what lies ahead for their parties. In most cases, it involved gun combat that borrows from the best. Even with all the shootings, Hard West does include some mystical elements that grant access to consumable items and powers that come in handy against enemy forces. Some of them include:

* A swig of whiskey that boosts health

* Lucky dice that promotes maximum luck

* Dark Arts abilities that allow one to kill enemies away from direct sunlight

* A golden bullet that passes through walls to hit their target

Red Steel 2





Red Steel 2 is marked as one of the best Wii games of 2010. The set borrows the name of the 2006 video game released by Ubisoft, but it bears little resemblance to its predecessor. This is considered a good thing since Red Steel was nothing short of a hot mess, and Red Steel 2 raises the bar with a lot more fun and engagement. The game controls are not perfect when compared to video games of the current era, but the game creators did an outstanding job with the Wii strengths of the time. The main character in Red Steel 2 is a nameless warrior that explores a world that blends the Wild West with samurais and ninja influences. Therefore, on top of showcasing gunslinging techniques, one has to take up the katana from time to time.

Golden Colts





Golden Colts is a video slot game by Play’n Go that focuses on the West during its wildest era. Players get to spin the game’s five reels using stakes between 0.20 and 100 credits. The gameplay takes place on a dark, cold night that speaks of various horrors waiting in tow to award as much as 1250 credits. The game also offers three bonus games that are Law of the Wild, Wild Bull, and Ace-high Gang.

Wrap Up

Cowboys and the Wild West have a lot more video games that focus on their depiction, but these six titles stand out from the lot. The casino games can be accessed in free-play mode while the others require the purchase of consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox.