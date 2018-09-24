TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Confirmed For Grey Cup Tailgate Party

All Canadian cover band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas (B'z) will be playing the Boston Pizza Outdoor Tailgate Party at The 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton, Alberta on November 25th. This ticketed event takes place in the West Parking Lot of Commonwealth Stadium. Joining Toque that afternoon will be fellow Canucks, The Trews.

This is one of four shows that comprise Toque's upcoming Live In The Flatlands mini-tour; the complete routing is as listed below:

November

16 - Turvey Convention Center - Regina, SK

17 - Nashville's - Winnipeg, MB

23 - Cooper Entertainment Stage at Nissan Titan Street Festival - Edmonton, AB - FREE SHOW

25 - Boston Pizza Grey Cup Outdoor Tailgate Party at Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

In other news, Toque has just released a brand new single and lyric video. Enjoy their take on "Ironic", originally done by Alanis Morissette.

"Ironic" is the first single from Toque's second album, presumably due later this year. For further details, visit Toque's official website.