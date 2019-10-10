TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Confirmed To Play 2019 Grey Cup Tailgate Party

All-Canadian cover band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas, will be playing the Outdoor Tailgate Party at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta on November 24th. This open-air musicial celebration will go down prior to the 107th Grey Cup.

Further details can be found here.