TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Confirmed To Play 2019 Grey Cup Tailgate Party

October 10, 2019, an hour ago

news toque todd kerns brent fitz grey cup cfl hard rock

TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Confirmed To Play 2019 Grey Cup Tailgate Party

All-Canadian cover band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas, will be playing the Outdoor Tailgate Party at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta on November 24th. This open-air musicial celebration will go down prior to the 107th Grey Cup.

Further details can be found here.

 



Featured Audio

MESSORA - "The Door" (Independent)

MESSORA - "The Door" (Independent)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews