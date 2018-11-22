TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Cover CHILLIWACK On Acoustic Guitars

In the video below, all Canadian cover band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) offer up their version of Chilliwack's 1981 hit "My Girl".

In live news, Toque will be part of The Grey Cup Festivities in Edmonton, Alberta with a pair of upcoming shows. On Friday, Novermber 23rd, Toque will be playing a FREE SHOW at 4:15 pm at the Nissan Titan Street Festival on Jasper Avenue.

Then on Sunday, November 25th, Toque will perform at a ticketed event - the Boston Pizza Grey Cup Outdoor Tailgate Party at Commonwealth Stadium.