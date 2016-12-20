TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ - Debut Album Detailed

In 2012, Todd Kerns, Brent Fitz and Cory Churko took time out of their busy schedules playing with Slash and Kelly Clarkson to band together and play a charity event in Winnipeg, Manitoba at The Palomino. They decided the theme of the night was to play only Canadian classic music. With a setlist comprised of tunes by such greats as: Streetheart, Queen City Kids, Kim Mitchell, Loverboy, Saga, Platinum Blonde, Harlequin and Aldo Nova they played to a packed house raising money for Cancer research.



The night was such a success that they decided to put together a record to celebrate the best in Canadian Music and remake the songs that influenced and inspired their careers. Toque was born.

With the addition of Shane Gaalaas, Toque is proud to announce the release of their debut album Give'R. It will be available on all online music services internationally December 23rd. The cover art and tracklisting have just been revealed.

"Fantasy"

"Dance"

"Working For The Weekend"

"Thinking Of You"

"My Girl"

"Go For Soda"

"Crying Over You"

"On The Loose"

"Roller"

"Lonely At Night"

"New Girl Now"

"Raise A Little Hell"

"Action"

Preview "Dance" now on Google Play.

Toque will return to The Palomino Club in Winnipeg, Manitoba on December 31st - New Year's Eve. Check out the video ad for this very special show.