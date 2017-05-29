TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ - Debut Album Give'R Now Available On CD; Video Preview

Late last year, Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - who both play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, and are both Canadian - teamed up with fellow Canucks Shane Gaalaas​ and Cory Churko; collectively they're known as Toque.

When Toque convene, they only jam on classic Canadian music, including songs by: Streetheart, Queen City Kids, Kim Mitchell, Loverboy, Saga, Platinum Blonde, Harlequin and Aldo Nova. In December 2016, Toque's debut album, Give'R, was released solely on digital platforms. This luxurious collection of Canadian cover songs is now available on CD; get yours by clicking here.

"Fantasy"

"Dance"

"Working For The Weekend"

"Thinking Of You"

"My Girl"

"Go For Soda"

"Crying Over You"

"On The Loose"

"Roller"

"Lonely At Night"

"New Girl Now"

"Raise A Little Hell"

"Action"

Catch Toque live in concert:

July

1 - Dauphin Country Fest - Dauphin, MB

August

4 - Nashville's - Winnipeg, MB

6 - Harbourfest - Kenora, ON

