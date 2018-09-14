TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Launch Lyric Video For Cover Of "Ironic" By ALANIS MORISSETTE

In the videos below, Toque members Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - and Cory Churko (Shania Twain); minus Shane Gaalaas who is overseas and therefore couldn't be present, introduce and share their take on "Ironic" by fellow Canadian Alanis Morissette.

"Ironic" is the first single from Toque's second album, presumably due later this year. For further details, visit Toque's official website.