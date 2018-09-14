TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Stream Brand New Cover Of "Ironic" By ALANIS MORISSETTE

All-Canadian cover band Toque, led by Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - and rounded out by Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas, have just shared their take on "Ironic" by Alanis Morissette.

"Ironic" was released in 1996 as the third single from Morissette's third studio album, Jagged Little Pill, which came out in 1995. The song was number one in Canada for six weeks, and reached the top five in The United States, Australia, New Zealand and Norway. It cracked top ten in Belgium, Germany, Ireland, and Scotland. In 1997, "Ironic" won the Juno Award for Single of the Year, and received two Grammy Award nominations.

"Ironic" is expected to appear on Toque's forthcoming second album. The follow-up to the debut disc Give'r, released at the end of 2016, should appear later this year.

