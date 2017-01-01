TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ - "These Are Such Great Songs That People Have Never Heard"

Last night Toque rang in 2017 with a very special New Year's Eve show at The Palomino Club in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Prior to rocking the stage, Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - who also play together in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - appeared on CTV News to discuss their new band that celecrates the very best of Canadian rock music; check out the video below.

Kerns and Fitz, along with Cory Churko and Shane Gaalaas, released the debut Toque album, Give'R, just prior to Christmas on December 23rd via all online music services internationally. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Fantasy"

"Dance"

"Working For The Weekend"

"Thinking Of You"

"My Girl"

"Go For Soda"

"Crying Over You"

"On The Loose"

"Roller"

"Lonely At Night"

"New Girl Now"

"Raise A Little Hell"

"Action"

Preview "Dance" now on Google Play.