TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ To Celebrate Canada Day With Two Shows In BC

On July 1st, Canada will celebrate its 151st birthday. To mark the occassion, all-Canadian cover band Toque - led by Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - will play a pair of shows in British Columbia.

The group will take to the stage on June 30th at The Imperial in Vancouver, BC. They're also rocking the Surrey Canada Day July 1st Festival in Surrey, BC at Cloverdale Millennium Amphitheater; this event is FREE for all ages.

Fan-filmed video of Toque doing "Dance" by Queen City Kids and "Roller" by April Wine live at Lucky Strike Hollywood on January 31st 2018 can be enjoyed below:

Currently working on their second album, Toque is still offering their debut disc Give'R at this location.

"Fantasy"

"Dance"

"Working For The Weekend"

"Thinking Of You"

"My Girl"

"Go For Soda"

"Crying Over You"

"On The Loose"

"Roller"

"Lonely At Night"

"New Girl Now"

"Raise A Little Hell"

"Action"