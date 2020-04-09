TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ To Debut New Video Live On Facebook Next Week

Here is your official Toque STD! (Save The Date)

"Who needs Tik-Tok when you can have Toque Talk," asks Canadian rock band Toque.

This Tuesday, April 14 at 2pm PST / 5pm EST - Todd Kerns, Cory Churko, Brent Fitz and Shane Gaalaas will be doing a LIVE Facebook event. Talking Toque, answering questions,and debuting their NEW video... all live from their own isolated environments.

Get a jump on it... leave your questions in the comments on Toque's Facebook page, there will be some special giveaways for the best ones.

In 2019, Toque released their second album, Never Enough. It contains the band's first-ever original song, "Never Enough For You"; check out the video below:

Never Enough is available now via K'eh Tel Records. Visit toquerocks.ca to learn more.