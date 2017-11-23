TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ To Headline Grey Cup Pre-Party In Ottawa

Led by Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Toque is an all-Canadian cover band that plays only Canadian rock songs. Rounding out the quartet are Cory Chruko and drummer Chris Sutherland (pictured below); who's taking the place of original sticksman Shane Gaalaas.

On Saturday, November 25th - the day before Grey Cup (the Canadian equivalent of Super Bowl), Toque will rock out at The Brass Monkey in Ottawa, Ontario - host city to Grey Cup. Get your tickets to this special gig here.

"Chris is a prairie boy like the rest of us, originally from Brandon, MB, and lives in Toronto," says Toque. "He’s worked with so many great Canadian and international artists: Orphan, Queen City Kids, Streetheart, Saga, Kim Mitchell, Max Webster, Tom Cochrane, Gowan, Alias, Sass Jordan, Road Hammers and Cindi Lauper. He’s currently performing in the Meatloaf musical Bat Out Of Hell in Toronto, and we’re very happy to have him on drums with us this Saturday! Looking forward to seeing you all there."

"This is gonna be some pile of fun Ottawa," says Sutherland. "I’ve been friends with these guys a yery long time. And Fitz on bass. We’ve wanted to do that for years! This music is my DNA. It’s a pretty serious trip revisiting half the bands I’ve come up playing in."