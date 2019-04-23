TORA TORA Guitarist KEITH DOUGLAS Featured On New Episode Of The Right To Rock Podcast (Audio)

The Right To Rock has issued their latest podcast interview (episode #38), featuring Tora Tora guitarist Keith Douglas. Keith took time out of his busy schedule to discuss Tora Tora's new album Bastards Of Beale, as well as what it was like recording the band's first full length album in over 20 years. He also talks about the writing process within Tora Tora and what they hope to do this year live.

Check out the interview here.

Tora Tora released their new album, Bastards Of Beale, on February 22nd via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch the video for the song "Son Of A Prodigal Son" below. Signed copies of the album are available here.

In 2017, Memphis rockers Tora Tora were approached by Frontiers Music Srl about recording a proper new studio album and they enthusiastically jumped at the opportunity. The resulting new album, Bastards Of Beale, brings back the magic of the band’s blues-rooted hard rock sound that gained them a loyal following upon their debut in the late ‘80s. Always a far cry from their more polished mainstream peers and more spiritually connected to blue collar hard rock, the band’s return picks up where they left off, while not sounding even the slightest bit dated.

“The first draft of this song was titled ‘Rock N Roll Ain’t Dead Yet'," says vocalist Anthony Corder of the new single ‘Rose Of Jericho'. "It began with the idea of us tapping into our passion of writing together again, and getting to create new tunes, but it also opened a floodgate of memories, of our experiences with our fans. It is about finding the things that make you happy and passionate, what drives you...music, art, friends, family, inspiration, partying...even when you feel like you may lose touch with them sometimes, they are still present.”

Guitarist Keith Douglas talks about the band getting back together and recording a proper studio album, “The last studio album we did was Revolution Day, which was recorded in ’94. It’s hard to believe that was almost 25 years ago! Music in general was in kind of a weird place at that point and our fit within our label was questionable, so we just kind of stepped away to do other things for a while. We played one show together in 2001 for a special occasion, but it was 2008 before we started playing together again semi-regularly. We had always talked about trying to do a new project and just happened to come into contact with Frontiers at the right time to make that happen. So why not now?”

“The band recorded the new album at Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis, TN,” continues Corder. “Sam is of course recognized for his work with Sun Studios and Elvis, arguably being responsible for creating “Rock and Roll”. But after Sun Studios, he moved right down the street to create Sam Phillips Recording. He wanted to be on the cutting edge of technology with recording, while having room to expand. This building has hosted too many icons to name, but a few would be Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bob Dylan, and Robert Plant. While we were there, William Bell (STAX) was visiting. We were really inspired while recording there.”

Tora Tora is an American hard rock band formed in Memphis, Tennessee in the ‘80s. The origin of the band name is a reference to the song of the same name released by Van Halen on their 1980 classic, Women And Children First. After signing with A&M Records, they recorded their debut album Surprise! Attack in 1989. The album charted on Billboard's Top 200 at #47 and featured the singles "Walkin' Shoes" and "Guilty". The single "Dancing With A Gypsy" was on the soundtrack for the hugely popular film Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure later that year.

After a hiatus, in 2008, all four original members reunited for some performances. Since the reunion, Tora Tora has released three albums of unreleased material, Before & After, Bombs Away: The Unreleased Surprise Attack Recordings, and Miss B. Haven: The Unreleased Wild America Recordings. But fans were clamoring for new music from the band, and that is just what they will get with the release of Bastards Of Beale.

Tracklisting:

"Sons Of Zebedee"

"Giants Fall"

"Everbright"

"Silence The Sirens"

"Son Of A Prodigal Son"

"Lights Up The River"

"Let Us Be One"

"All Good Things"

"Rose Of Jericho"

"Vertigo"

"Bastards Of Beale"

"Son Of A Prodigal Son" video:

"Silence The Sirens":

"Rose Of Jericho":

Tora Tora lineup:

Anthony Corder: Vocals/Background Vocals/Acoustic Guitars

Keith Douglas: Lead & Rhythm Guitars/Acoustic Guitars

Patrick Francis: Bass

John Patterson: Drums/Percussion