TORA TORA Sign With Frontiers Records

Italian label Frontiers Records has announced the signing of Memphis’ very own Tora Tora. The band will commence recording a new studio album in 2018, for a tentative release in early 2019.

Tora Tora’s mixture of hard rock with their hometown’s legendary blues style put them in a class of their own, and Frontiers were thrilled to find the band was open to creating new music. "We can’t wait to hear what they have in the works for their new studio album."

Says vocalist Anthony Corder, “Tora Tora is proud to announce we have signed with Frontiers! With a rich musical heritage and focus on quality content, we feel their company culture is the perfect fit for our project. We are excited to join some of our favorite artists and friends on their international roster. Thank you to Serafino Perugino, Mario De Riso, Nick Tieder and our entire Frontiers’ family for this opportunity. We are looking forward to creating some great music and many good memories with all of you!”

Comments guitarist Keith Douglas, “When we first started talking about a new Tora Tora project, the biggest question for us was, what it would sound like after so much time had passed since we'd written together? After just one day of collaborating, it was clear we were going to pick up right where we left off so many years ago. We have some really good songs already written, as well as a ton of other cool ideas to get sorted out. Having creative freedom is a huge bonus for us. As far as the direction, it's just going to be whatever comes out. But I can tell you what has come out so far rocks as hard as anything we've ever done and lets our Memphis roots shine through. We are very excited to be working on what we feel like is going to be a very special record, and just as excited to be working with Frontiers Records. Stay tuned!"

Catch Tora Tora live in concert at the following shows:

December

9 - Bowery Electric - New York, NY

10 - Cancun Cantina - Hanover, MD

January

20 - BFE Rock Club - Houston, TX

Visit the official Tora Tora Facebook page for further details.