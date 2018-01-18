TORA TORA Stream Previously Unreleased "Guilty" Video

Memphis rockers Tora Tora finally have a YouTube channel. "We're gonna be sharing some real gems starting with this previously unreleased 'Guilty' video," says the band. "You've seen the original 'Guilty' vid, but check out the other one shot at the US Military graveyard outside of Tucson, AZ in July '89. Looks like Anthony, John, Patrick, and Keith were all goin' for the gold at the end."

"Guilty" is from Tora Tora's 1989 debut album, Surprise Attack.

Italian label Frontiers Records has announced the signing of Tora Tora. The band will commence recording a new studio album in 2018, for a tentative release in early 2019.

In live news, catch Tora Tora at BFE Rock Club in Jersey Village, Texas this Saturday, January 20th.