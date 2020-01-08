TORCHE Announce Additional 2020 World Tour Dates

After a monumental 2019, Miami heavy rockers Torche are picking up right where they left off in the New Year. This Saturday, January 11, the four-piece will perform at Power Trip’s Evil Beat Festival in Dallas, and today the band have announced additional headline dates in the US surrounding their performance at Aura Fest in February and in Europe in advance of their shows supporting Russian Circles beginning March 12.

The four-piece released their fifth album, Admission (Relapse Records), in July 2019. Crisscrossing North America since early summer 2019, Torche have already made festival appearances at Sled Island, Levitation Festival, Doomed and Stoned, toured with Baroness, and headlined shows across the midwest, south, northeast and the UK.

Dates:

January

11 – Dallas, TX – Evil Beat Vol 2

February

15 – Miami, FL – Las Rosas

19 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

21 – St. Augustine, FL – Planet Sarbez

22 – Savannah, GA – AURA Fest: Underground Weekend

23 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

March

7 – St. Petersburg, Russia – RU Serdce

9 – Moscow, Russia – Gorod

10 – Thessaloniki, Greece – Eightball Club

11 – Athens, Greece – Temple

(Photo - Dan Almasy)