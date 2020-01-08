TORCHE Announce Additional 2020 World Tour Dates
January 8, 2020, an hour ago
After a monumental 2019, Miami heavy rockers Torche are picking up right where they left off in the New Year. This Saturday, January 11, the four-piece will perform at Power Trip’s Evil Beat Festival in Dallas, and today the band have announced additional headline dates in the US surrounding their performance at Aura Fest in February and in Europe in advance of their shows supporting Russian Circles beginning March 12.
The four-piece released their fifth album, Admission (Relapse Records), in July 2019. Crisscrossing North America since early summer 2019, Torche have already made festival appearances at Sled Island, Levitation Festival, Doomed and Stoned, toured with Baroness, and headlined shows across the midwest, south, northeast and the UK.
Dates:
January
11 – Dallas, TX – Evil Beat Vol 2
February
15 – Miami, FL – Las Rosas
19 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus
21 – St. Augustine, FL – Planet Sarbez
22 – Savannah, GA – AURA Fest: Underground Weekend
23 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub
March
7 – St. Petersburg, Russia – RU Serdce
9 – Moscow, Russia – Gorod
10 – Thessaloniki, Greece – Eightball Club
11 – Athens, Greece – Temple
(Photo - Dan Almasy)