TORCHE Offer Full Audio Stream Of Admission Album

Torche are offering a full album audio stream for Admission, out now via Relapse Records. Get the record here, and listen below.

The album artwork was created by Richard Vergez, a Cuban-American visual artist, who is known for his handmade collages that highlight the meeting of human and technological elements in our modern society. His work has been shown at No Romance Galleries (TriBeCa), Urban Arts Society (Chicago) and Kids of Dada (London).

Admission tracklisting:

"From Here"

"Submission"

"Slide"

"What Was"

"Times Missing"

"Admission"

"Reminder"

"Extremes Of Consciousness"

"On The Wire"

"Infierno"

"Changes Come"

Album stream:

“Admission" video:

Torche made their late night television debut on Wednesday, August 14, performing “Admission” on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The band also performed "Infierno", released as a digital extra. Watch both performances below:

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Dan Almasy​​​​​​​)