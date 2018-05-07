TORCHE Recording New Album For 2019 Release Via Relapse Records

Torche has entered the studio to record the band's fifth full-length album, due in 2019 via Relapse Records.

“The new record has a great balance of new elements that have become a part of our sound over the last couple years, which is very exciting for us," said the band in a joint statement. "We're pushing classic signatures of our sonic identity, and bringing new vibes to the table. This time around there's going to more dynamics while pushing our 'wall of sound' nature much further.”

Guitar player Jonathan Nunez is recording the release at Cabana East in Miami.

