TORCHE Release "Admission" Music Video, Announce West Coast Tour

Torche will release Admission, the band’s fifth album, and first new music since 2015’s Restarter, on July 12 via Relapse Records. A video for the title track can be see below.

“'Admission,' the title track off of our new album, is an extremely important song to us on many levels. Steve has opened the doors to a deep and personal place, lyrically shedding light on his personal life, and I worked hard and diligently to capture the feeling of a song I wrote during trying times,” explains guitar player Jon Nuñez, who also produced the album. “Through the use of effects and various pedals, including a couple of my own line, Nuñez Amps, the feeling of the track took the shape it was destined for. The delays and heavy overdrive are essential to the song and we wanted a video to visually capture what the delays and driven sounds provided sonically. With 15 hours, a minimal setup, help from a couple good friends, and our cellphones, the band was able to create a video we are excited about and feel is the perfect visual companion to a song, and record, that has us excited in our sixteenth year as a band as we were when we first started.”

The video arrives both as Torche is on the eve of kicking off their first North American tour dates in support of the 11-song album, launching the first leg on July 8 in Tampa, and also announcing an additional two-plus-weeks run on the western side of the continent later this summer. Tickets for the newly announced shows are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, pacific.

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

Admission pre-orders are available now via Relapse’s webstore. The 11-song album is available in various formats (CD/LP/CS/Digital) with several highly-limited colored vinyl options on-sale now.

The album artwork was created by Richard Vergez, a Cuban-American visual artist, who is known for his handmade collages that highlight the meeting of human and technological elements in our modern society. His work has been shown at No Romance Galleries (TriBeCa), Urban Arts Society (Chicago) and Kids of Dada (London).

Admission tracklisting:

"From Here"

"Submission"

"Slide"

"What Was"

"Times Missing"

"Admission"

"Reminder"

"Extremes Of Consciousness"

"On The Wire"

"Infierno"

"Changes Come"

"Times Missing":

"Slide":

(Photo - Dan Almasy​​​​​​​)