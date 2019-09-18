TORCHE Release "Infierno" Live Video; Admission Tour Expanded To Include US / UK Dates

Torche, who recently made their late night television debut via Late Night With Seth Meyers, have added two new legs of tour dates: a November outing for the US, and an extensive UK trek in December.

The tour extension adds to what has already been an extremely busy period for the Miami-born outfit. The four-piece released their fifth album, Admission (Relapse Records), in July. They have been crisscrossing North America since early summer including festival appearances at Sled Island and Doomed and Stoned, three weeks of shows with Baroness, and headline shows across the midwest, south and northeast including a show at Brooklyn Bazar where the live video for “Infierno” the band premieres today was filmed. Watch the clip below.

Tour dates:

September

18 - Denver, CO Larimer Lounge %

20 - Louisville, KY Zanzabar

21 - Asheville, NC Heavy Mountain

November

1 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest

4 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco *

5 - Baton Rouge, LA - Mid City Ballroom *

6 - Houston, TX - Secret Group +

7 - Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves +

8 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock +

9 - Austin, TX - Levitation

10 - Fayetteville, AR - Smoke & Barrel *

11 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room *

12 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway *

13 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade *

15 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle *

16 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups *

17 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s *

18 - Athens, GA - Caledonia Lounge *

December

3 - London, UK - New Cross Inn

4 - Bristol, UK - Green Door Store

6 - Manchester, UK - Factory

7 - Glasgow, UK - Stereo

8 - Liverpool, UK - Zanzibar

9 - Nottingham UK - Bodega

10 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux

11 - Leeds, UK - Burdenell Social Club

12 - Stoke, UK - Underground

13 - Belfast, UK - The Palm House

14 - Dublin, IE - The Grand Social

% with Pinkish Black

* with Eye Flys

+ sith Windhand and Russian Circles

(Photo - Dan Almasy​​​​​​​)