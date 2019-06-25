TORCHE Streaming New Song "Admission"

Torche will release Admission, the band’s fifth album, and first new music since 2015’s Restarter, on July 12 via Relapse Records. The title track is available for streaming below.

“This album is more revealing of who we are. I think the core of the band is happier and more inspired than we have been in some time, and we’ve got somebody new who’s excited to be a part of it. It’s just refreshing. It feels right. It feels real,” says guitar player Jon Nuñez, referencing the band’s new lineup which includes a shift from bass to guitar for Nuñez and the addition of bass player Eric Hernandez (Wrong). Steve Brooks (guitar/vocals) and Rick Smith (drummer) round-out the band.

Admission pre-orders are available now via Relapse’s webstore. The 11-song album is available in various formats (CD/LP/CS/Digital) with several highly-limited colored vinyl options on-sale now.

The album artwork was created by Richard Vergez, a Cuban-American visual artist, who is known for his handmade collages that highlight the meeting of human and technological elements in our modern society. His work has been shown at No Romance Galleries (TriBeCa), Urban Arts Society (Chicago) and Kids of Dada (London).

Admission tracklisting:

"From Here"

"Submission"

"Slide"

"What Was"

"Times Missing"

"Admission"

"Reminder"

"Extremes Of Consciousness"

"On The Wire"

"Infierno"

"Changes Come"

"Submission":

"Times Missing":

"Slide":

Torche have announced their first wave of tour dates, including performances at this year’s Levitation, The Fest and Sled Island festivals. Tickets for all non-festival dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, eastern.

Tour dates:

July

26 - Tampa, FL - The Crowbar

27 - Jacksonville, FL - The Justice Pub

28 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

31 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

August

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

3 - Allston, MA - Great Scott

4 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met

5 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

6 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

7 - Wilmington, NC - Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern

8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9 - Orlando, FL - Henao Center

10 - Miami, FL - Las Rosa's

September

21 - Asheville, NC - Heavy Mountain

November

1-3 - Gainesville, FL - The Fest

9 - Austin, TX - Levitation

(Photo - Dan Almasy​​​​​​​)