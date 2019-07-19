TORCHE - The Making Of Admission Album; Video

Torche have released this new video, offering a behind the scenes look at the making of their new album, Admission, out now via Relapse, and available to order here.

The album artwork was created by Richard Vergez, a Cuban-American visual artist, who is known for his handmade collages that highlight the meeting of human and technological elements in our modern society. His work has been shown at No Romance Galleries (TriBeCa), Urban Arts Society (Chicago) and Kids of Dada (London).

Admission tracklisting:

"From Here"

"Submission"

"Slide"

"What Was"

"Times Missing"

"Admission"

"Reminder"

"Extremes Of Consciousness"

"On The Wire"

"Infierno"

"Changes Come"

“Admission" video:

"Times Missing":

"Slide":

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Dan Almasy​​​​​​​)