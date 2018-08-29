TORCHIA Unleash "Light My Path" Music Video: European Tour Dates Announced

Finnish death metallers Torchia have released a visually stunning music video for the song “Light My Path”, taken from their debut album Of Curses And Grief. The video was directed and edited by Jouni Valjakka’s (Whispered) Obliviart Productions.

Edward Torchia, the vocalist and the mastermind behind the video comments on the piece: ”'Light My Path' is about walking the final day and washing oneself in the river of death. While writing the lyrics I had a strong visual image of the story, so I really wanted to depict that in a visual form at some point. It was important for me that everything happened in water so half of the video was shot literally in a lake. The five of us have already made the passage and are beckoning the one dying to join in the abyss.”

The band also heads out to tour Europe at the end of September. A Curse Upon Europe 2018 starts on September 28th in Croatia and passes through Italy, France, Germany, Belgium, Slovenia and Austria before returning to the cold, dark Finland.

Tour dates:

September

28 - Pozega, Croatia - Tom Klub

29 - Monastier di Treviso, Italy - Krach Club

30 - Cassano d’Adda, Italy - The One Metal live

October

1 - Lyon, France - Rock’n Eat

2 - Stuttgart, Germany - Gaby’s Gruft

3 - Chapelle-lez-Herlaimont, Belgium - Le Cercle

5 - Maribor, Slovenia - DOM Maribor

6 - Spittal an der Drau, Austria - Bar Walhalla

11 - Helsinki, Finland - Bar Loose

12 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Kiskoklubi