TORNADO Call It Quits - "To Thine Own Self Be True"

Superstar Joey Severance, frontman for thrashers Tornado, has issued the following update:

“'They say that all good things must come to an end. You have been good and we have come to our end.'

Ladies and Gentlemen, after eight years, three great albums and one very cool tour, it is time to announce the end of the line for Tornado. We want to thank everyone who has ever taken an interest in or helped our band in any way. We could not have done it without you and we are forever grateful!

To anyone who saw us live, we hope that we were able to entertain you, even if briefly. Thank You for everything!

To those who are taken by surprise and want to write and ask what happened, don't. Nothing happened.

To those who want to know why: For me, it's not fun anymore.

To thine own self be true."