TORNADO - Cover Artwork For New Album Revealed

Joey Severance, frontman for Finland-based Tornado, has checked in with the following update:

"Dear Friends! I am excited to share with you the cover of the forthcoming new Tornado album. This cover was created by DigitalRowye and as you can see, it's right up our alley! We are extremely proud of this record and can't wait for you to hear it."

Tornado - Commitment To Excellence tracklist:

"A Minute Of Nothing"

"White Horse Of The Apocalypse" (Solo: Karl Sanders/Nile. Additional Vocals: Niko Kalliojärvi/ex-Amoral)

"Global Pandemic"

"Spirit And Opportunity" (Additional Vocals: Ross Dolan/Immolation)

"The Flight Of Yuri Gagarin"

"Endless Forms Of Torment" (Additional Solo: Adam Phillips/Pro-Pain)

"Through Difficulties To Victory"

"Supremacy

"Chaos Among The Ruins"

"United Forces (S.O.D. Cover)

"At The Chapel Of Rest (Additional Solo: Glen Drover/ex. Megadeth)

Tornado:

Superstar Joey Severance - vocals

Tommy Shred - guitar

Henri Steel - bass

Jimmy Grey - drums