TORNADO - Fan-Filmed Video From Balkan Metal Meeting 2017 Posted

Finland-based Tornado, featuring America-born frontman Superstar Joey Severance, performed at the Balkan Metal Meeting in Tuzla, Bosnia Herzegovina on March 11th. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Severance has issued the following update:

"We will soon enter Studio 33 in Kuopio, Finland to do some pre-production demos for our next album, Commitment To Excellence. We will record the following songs: 'A Minute of Nothing', 'White Horse of the Apocalypse', 'The Flight of Yuri Gagarin' and 'At the Chapel of Rest'."

Tornado signed a worldwide deal with Wormholedeath in 2015 for the release of their sophomore album, Black President. To celebrate, the band released their official video for the track "David And Goliath”.

Says Severance: “We are extremely grateful and excited to be a part of the Wormholedeath family and look forward our future cooperation with the label. Lock up your girlfriends, wives and daughters. Sleazy thrash is coming your way!”

Worm stated: "When I got to know Joey I understood that I was in front of someone with a unique attitude and loyalty. Tornado have been pushing so hard during these years ... So hard that they have been able to work with Peter Tagtgren and get a deal with Listenable Records for their debut album Amsterdam. This is just to underline that I was more than honoured when I got their email. Their new album is like a blast and it has this unique sound since they have been able to create a very strong drive with both Scandinavian and bay area thrash elements. By the way, not many words are needed here...This is a real band with a real attitude and everyone should check them out. A fucking Tornado is coming our way, this is what I wanted to say.”

Tracklisting:

“Black President”

“I, Individual”

“911 First Responder (FDNY)”

“Flesh Crawling Nightmare”

“T – Minus 10”

“David And Goliath”

“World Pieces”

“Under The Crimson Moon”

“Stop The Madness (Part I And II)”

“Ghetto Wasteland”