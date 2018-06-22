TORNADO Sign To Rockshots Records / Extreme Metal Music For Release Of Commitment To Excellence Album
June 22, 2018, 2 hours ago
American/Finnish sensations Tornado have returned with their third release, aptly titled Commitment To Excellence, 11 songs of highly catchy and in-your-face thrash metal.
With Commitment To Excellent, Tornado continue to do what they do best: writing songs that you can actually remember, with their own original recipe consisting in a blend of thrash, sleazy and glam.
This time around, the band also brought along some friends to help out in certain places: Nile’s Karl Sanders, Immolation’s Ross Dolan and Pro-Pain’s Adam Phillips, as well as Glen Drover (former Megadeth member).
Produced by Ben Varon (ex-Amoral/Oceanhoarse), mixed/mastered and engineered by AK, Chris Paccou (FOH Engineer of Slayer) Commitment To Excellence is set to be released via Extreme Metal Music / Rockshots Records on August 31st.
Tracklisting:
"A Minute Of Nothing"
"White Horse Of The Apocalypse" (Solo: Karl Sanders/Nile. Additional Vocals: Niko Kalliojärvi/ex-Amoral)
"Global Pandemic"
"Spirit And Opportunity" (Additional Vocals: Ross Dolan/Immolation)
"The Flight Of Yuri Gagarin"
"Endless Forms Of Torment" (Additional Solo: Adam Phillips/Pro-Pain)
"Through Difficulties To Victory"
"Supremacy
"Chaos Among The Ruins"
"United Forces (S.O.D. Cover)
"At The Chapel Of Rest” (Additional Solo: Glen Drover/ex. Megadeth)
“Global Pandemic” video: