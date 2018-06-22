TORNADO Sign To Rockshots Records / Extreme Metal Music For Release Of Commitment To Excellence Album

American/Finnish sensations Tornado have returned with their third release, aptly titled Commitment To Excellence, 11 songs of highly catchy and in-your-face thrash metal.

With Commitment To Excellent, Tornado continue to do what they do best: writing songs that you can actually remember, with their own original recipe consisting in a blend of thrash, sleazy and glam.

This time around, the band also brought along some friends to help out in certain places: Nile’s Karl Sanders, Immolation’s Ross Dolan and Pro-Pain’s Adam Phillips, as well as Glen Drover (former Megadeth member).

Produced by Ben Varon (ex-Amoral/Oceanhoarse), mixed/mastered and engineered by AK, Chris Paccou (FOH Engineer of Slayer) Commitment To Excellence is set to be released via Extreme Metal Music / Rockshots Records on August 31st.

Tracklisting:

"A Minute Of Nothing"

"White Horse Of The Apocalypse" (Solo: Karl Sanders/Nile. Additional Vocals: Niko Kalliojärvi/ex-Amoral)

"Global Pandemic"

"Spirit And Opportunity" (Additional Vocals: Ross Dolan/Immolation)

"The Flight Of Yuri Gagarin"

"Endless Forms Of Torment" (Additional Solo: Adam Phillips/Pro-Pain)

"Through Difficulties To Victory"

"Supremacy

"Chaos Among The Ruins"

"United Forces (S.O.D. Cover)

"At The Chapel Of Rest” (Additional Solo: Glen Drover/ex. Megadeth)

“Global Pandemic” video: